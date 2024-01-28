Nitish calling off 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance and returning to NDA-fold was expected: J'Khand BJP

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party here on Sunday termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation claiming "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' as expected as the JD (U) president and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad were poles apart.

"Political turn of events in Bihar was expected ...What I wonder is how a seasoned and honest politician like Nitish Kumar could continue so long with them (Mahagathbandhan)," Jharkhand BJP chief and former state chief minister Babulal Marandi told PTI.

Taking a dig at RJD supremo Prasad, Marandi said "nature and signature of a person doesn't change" and Nitish Kumar could realise this after such a long time.

"Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are poles apart. One is synonymous with corruption and Nitish Ji is one of the few leaders in the country who is known for his honesty. Neither he is engaged in corruption nor in promoting dynastic patronage politics. In contrast, Lalu Prasad is neck-deep in corruption and dynastic politics," Marandi said.

Reminded of Kumar's statement that he will "rather die" than realign with the BJP, Marandi said emotional outbursts do occur but Nitish Kumar never meant that.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August, 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.