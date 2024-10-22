Nitish calls up Amit Shah, greets him on birthday

Patna, Oct 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He telephoned Shah and wished him good health and a long life, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, Kumar, whose JD(U) is an important ally of the BJP, had posted on social media a birthday message for Shah.

Kumar, 73, had realigned with the BJP in January this year, ending a short-lived alliance with the RJD, Congress and Left combine and giving up on the INDIA bloc he had helped cobble together, but in which he was not acknowledged as the face of the coalition.

Shah, who is also a former national president of the BJP, turned 60 on Tuesday. PTI NAC RBT