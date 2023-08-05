Nitish chairs Grand Alliance meeting on regularisation of non-commissioned teachers

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) constituents on the issue of regularisation of thousands of non-commissioned teachers.

Advertisment

The closed-door meeting was held at the CM's residence and the attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, some senior cabinet ministers and representatives of all constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance.

The new recruitment policy announced by the state government recently was also discussed.

After the meeting, attendees said the discussions were positive and Kumar assured them that all concerns will be addressed.

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Mehboob Alam told reporters, "The issue of non-commissioned teachers, who have been demanding regular government employment for a long time, was discussed at length. It was a positive meeting and the CM assured us that the Mahagathbandhan government will take measures that will be beneficial for teachers." Echoing a similar view, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly, told PTI, "Issues related to teachers, including non-commissioned ones, were discussed and the CM patiently listened to the points raised by the leaders. We are hopeful that the non-commissioned teachers will hear good news soon." Reacting to the meeting, Nityanand Rai, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told reporters, "The Grand Alliance has always been against the teachers... BJP is the only party that works for the benefit of teachers, farmers and the youth." PTI PKD ACD