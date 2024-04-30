Nitish charged with demeaning women by predecessor Rabri Devi

Patna, Apr 30 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Tuesday slammed by his predecessor Rabri Devi for making remarks, at some recent election rallies, which according to her, were "demeaning for women".

Advertisment

Rabri Devi, whose husband Lalu Prasad heads the RJD, the state's principal opposition party, came out with a post on X where she also shared a video clip of Kumar, the JD(U) president, claiming women of Bihar started wearing good clothes only after the NDA came to power.

"Be it the House, the streets or an election meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains obsessed with what women do, how they dress up, nourish themselves and procreate", fumed the RJD leader.

The allusion was to Kumar's infamous use of graphic language inside the assembly last year while trying to explain the correlation between higher literacy rate among women and improved fertility rates.

Advertisment

Kumar was then in a short-lived alliance with RJD and had come under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the indiscreet behaviour.

Modi's speech lambasting Kumar, who is back in NDA, was also in the video clip which Rabri Devi shared.

She said "he seems to be suggesting that women did not wear clothes before he came to power. The honourable CM may engage in political tirade but on the basis of facts and logic. He must not demean women with his speech that reflects his warped thinking".

Twisting the knife, the RJD leader, whose sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap lost ministerial berths as a result of Kumar's volte face, added "Nitish ji, instead of peeping into the clothes of others, you would have done well to take note of the plight of people of Bihar". PTI NAC RG