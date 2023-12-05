Nitish condoles death of Bihar workers in Karnataka godown collapse, announces ex gratia

Patna, Dec 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven workers from the state who were killed in an industrial accident in Karnataka's Vijayapura, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of their families.

Advertisment

The seven people died after a gigantic processing machine collapsed, trapping them under a heap of about 100 tonnes of corn at the godown of a private food processing unit in Aliyabad industrial area in Vijayapura on Monday evening.

"The CM is deeply saddened by the death of seven migrant workers from the state in a 'godown collapse' incident in Aliyabad industrial area in Karnataka and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Kumar has also directed the state's resident commissioner in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials in Karnataka to make arrangements for bringing the bodies back to Bihar, and also ensure the proper treatment of those who were injured in the mishap, it said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed grief over the death of the migrant workers from the state. PTI PKD SOM