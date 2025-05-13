Nitish condoles death of BSF jawan in J-K, announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the death of BSF jawan Ram Babu Singh, who breathed his last days after sustaining injuries in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar prayed for succour to the family members of Singh, a resident of Siwan district, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Singh's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village with full state honours.

According to residents of Wasilpur village, to which Singh belonged, the BSF jawan got married barely a few months ago.

He had received injuries on May 9, two days after the Operation Sindoor.

The mortal remains of Singh are likely to reach the state late in the evening. PTI NAC SOM