Nitish condoles deaths in Delhi blast, wishes for speedy recovery of those injured

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the death of 12 people in the Delhi blast and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said, adding three others succumbed to their injuries.

"I am very aggrieved by the incident. In this moment of grief, may God provide enough strength to the family members of the deceased to endure this loss," Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

He also wished for speedy recovery of those injured. PTI SUK ACD