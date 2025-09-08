Nitish condoles veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur's death

Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, an old acquaintance who had also penned at least two books charting his political career.

Terming the demise of Thakur, who was born and raised in Patna, "an irreparable loss to the world of journalism", Kumar mentioned in his condolence message the books ‘Single Man’ and ‘The Brothers Bihari’.

The ‘Single Man’, which carried the subtitle ‘The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’, chronicled the JD(U) supremo's journey till 2014, while ‘The Brothers Bihari’ traced the parallel, but sometimes intersecting, paths of the longest-serving CM and his arch rival Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.

A condolence message on behalf of Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, among others, was also shared by the RJD, in which a mention was made of Thakur's accomplishments, like the Prem Bhatia award.

Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, whose prowess with words added that extra edge to his analyses and ground reports, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 63. PTI NAC RBT