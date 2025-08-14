Nitish conducts aerial survey of flood-affected districts

Patna, Aug 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts on Thursday.

Around 25 lakh people have been affected in 10 districts by the floods with several rivers in spate due to torrential rains, officials said.

Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday over the flood situation and directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the affected people.

The affected districts are Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar, officials said.

The water levels of Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Ghaghara have been on the rise following the rain, and at many places, these rivers are flowing above the danger mark, they said.