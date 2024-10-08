Nitish congratulates BJP on victory in Haryana assembly polls

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday congratulated the BJP on its victory in the Haryana assembly elections for the third consecutive time.

The BJP, an ally of Kumar’s JD(U), won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly of the north Indian state.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to the BJP for winning the Haryana assembly elections for the third consecutive time. People of Haryana have expressed their full faith in the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji”.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal termed the party's win "massive".

“People of Haryana rejected the negative and divisive politics of Congress. BJP seeks votes in the name of love, not in the name of caste and religion as Congress does. This victory is the result of the hard work of the party workers under the leadership of PM Modi and the blessings and immense support of the people,” Jaiswal said.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated all BJP workers of Haryana and expressed gratitude to the people of that state for the win. PTI PKD NN