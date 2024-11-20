Nitish congratulates Indian hockey team for winning women's Asian Champions Trophy

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Indian hockey team for clinching the women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024 on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The team triumphed over China 1-0 in the final at Rajgir in the state on Wednesday.

"The chief minister appreciated the Indian team for its game, particularly during the final match with China. It's a historic win for the Indian women's hockey team in Bihar, where such an event was organised for the first time. It has swelled every Indian's heart in pride. All players of the team demonstrated their skills and played in a very disciplined manner," the statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

"This victory is a matter of pride and glory for all Indians. My heartiest congratulations to all team members," the statement added. PTI PKD ACD