Nitish congratulates Radhakrishnan over victory in vice presidential election

Patna, Sep 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed delight over the victory of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice presidential election.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate, upon getting elected to the post of Vice President of India," Kumar said in a post on X.

A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes deemed invalid, Mody said. One postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote.

Radhakrishnan would be India's 15th vice president. PTI NAC RBT