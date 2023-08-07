Nitish congratulates Rahul Gandhi on restoration of LS membership

Patna, Aug 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership from Wayanad.

Kumar also expressed happiness over the Supreme Court judgement that led to the reinstatement of Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha.

"We all welcome the decision of the Supreme Court which stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. I extend my congratulations to him on the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. We are very happy over this decision of the SC," Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

Gandhi was disqualified in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on August 4 stayed Gandhi’s conviction and the Lok Sabha reinstated him as an MP on Monday.

Kumar also claimed that the BJP is scared of the opposition unity.

"All opposition parties will fight together to oust the BJP from the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls," he said. PTI MAH PKD NN