Nitish congratulates recipients of Padma awards

Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday night congratulated the recipients of Padma awards from the state.

Advertisment

Padma Vibhushan was posthumously conferred on Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak for his contribution to social work.

Former Union minister Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur was conferred with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine.

Shanti Devi Paswan and her husband Shivan Paswan, who belong to the Dusadh community, were conferred with Padma Shri. They overcame social stigma to become globally recognised Godna painters and exhibited the artwork in countries such as the US, Japan and Hong Kong, a statement said.

Advertisment

Shanti Devi, who was once refused drinking water in her village because of her caste, also showcased her talent at the G20 Summit in India, it said.

Ashok Kumar Biswas of Bhagalpur was also given the Padma Shri.

Biswas, a prolific Tikuli painter, is credited for the revival and modification of the Mauryan era art form through his efforts over the last five decades. He popularised the art by showcasing his work in more than 100 exhibitions in five countries, the statement said.

The others from the state who received Padma Shri were Ram Kumar Mullick for his contribution to art and Surendra Kishore for his contribution to literature and education.

Kumar congratulated the recipients of the award, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. PTI PKD SOM