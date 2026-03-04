Nitish considering moving to Rajya Sabha: Bihar minister

Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was considering the option of getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, a state minister said on Wednesday, a day before the filing of nomination papers for biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament comes to a close.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also a former Bihar unit president of the JD(U), said the CM will take a call.

“Talks are on. A decision will be taken by the honourable chief minister," said Chaudhary when asked whether Kumar, who turned 75 last week, could file his nomination papers.

He reiterated that Kumar’s son Nishant was all set to enter active politics and the latter’s joining the JD(U) was “a mere formality”, though he did not divulge further details as to who would succeed the party supremo as the chief minister. PTI NAC BDC