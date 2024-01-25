Nitish didn't target RJD by speaking about dynasty: JD(U)'s KC Tyagi

Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Amid speculations of a rift in the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks about dynasty politics were not aimed at ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad whose one son Tejashwi Yadav is his deputy and another, Tej Pratap Yadav, is a minister.

Tyagi, who is the JD(U)'s political advisor and spokesperson, also said Kumar's expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for conferring Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, did not amount to a "prashansa" (praise).

The averments came in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar’s utterances had brought his alliance with the RJD on the rocks and the JD(U) leader was planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, which he had quit less than two years ago.

"Socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia had fought a hard battle against Jawaharlal Nehru and, later, against Indira Gandhi. Therefore, most leaders from the socialist bloc are bitter about dynasty rule in politics. This was also the case with Karpoori Thakur, whom Nitish Kumar idolises. And this was the point our leader tried to make at yesterday's rally," said Tyagi.

When pointed out that the remarks have led a section of the media to suggest that Kumar had indirectly targeted the RJD, he asserted, "No. We never make snide remarks against our allies." He also made light of the fact that Kumar had thanked PM Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on Thakur and that the two seemed to be on the same page on the issue of dynasty politics.

"Nitish Kumar had appreciated the fulfillment of a long-standing demand and not showered praise on the PM. As regards the views on dynasty politics, different people sometimes happen to share a similar opinion on a matter. But it is a coincidence," said the JD(U) leader.

Notably, Kumar’s remarks are being seen in the backdrop of growing incoherence within the INDIA bloc, as evident from developments on Wednesday when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann declared that they will not have any pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

Tyagi said that the JD(U) considers itself an architect of the INDIA bloc and asked Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to address the concerns that partners like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have voiced.

"In Bihar, there are no problems with regard to sharing of seats between JD(U) and RJD. However, there seem to be certain issues between the RJD and its older allies like the Congress and three Left parties. These must be sorted out at the earliest since we seem to be lagging behind the NDA in terms of poll preparedness," he said.

Tyagi also made it clear that the JD(U), which had in 2019 contested 17 seats, winning all but one of these, would not compromise on its own share. "In our view, no party should be asked to give up a sitting seat. It will open a pandora’s box and the ensuing problems will become difficult to handle." He also made light of social media posts by the RJD supremo's daughter Rohini Acharya, which have since been deleted. The BJP has alleged that Acharya had targeted Kumar, without naming him, over remarks about dynasty.

There were, however, furious speculations about these posts and fuel was added to the fire when the cabinet meeting held in the afternoon got over in less than 30 minutes, and it was not followed by the customary press briefing.

However, Madan Sahni, a JD(U) leader who holds the social welfare portfolio, insisted, "There is nothing unusual about the cabinet meeting ending earlier than usual. When there are not too many things on the agenda, it does not take much time. Today there was no such business that deserved to be shared with the public. A reason why the press briefing may not have taken place." There have also been speculations in a section of the media that Kumar, who is confident of reaping the dividends of the hike in quotas for deprived castes, was mooting an earlier dissolution of the assembly, the term of which ends in November 2025.

However, no leader in the ruling Mahagathbandhan, which comprises JD(U), RJD, Congress and three Left parties, has confirmed these speculations. PTI NAC SOM