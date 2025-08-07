Nitish directs Bihar edu dept to make provisions for school teachers' postings at desired locations

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday directed the state Education Department to make provisions for the posting of government school teachers in their "desired blocks or nearby areas".

In a post on X, the CM wrote, "The task of postings of teachers within districts will be carried out by a committee of district officials so that, as far as possible, teachers are posted in their desired blocks or nearby areas." "Suggestions are being received from various sources regarding the recent teacher transfers conducted by the Education Department. In the process of reviewing this, I have given clear instructions to the Education Department that for teachers facing issues related to inter-district transfers, options for three districts will be obtained from them, after which their postings will be made in those districts only," the CM added.

"Teachers are very important for the future of children, and therefore, I humbly request that they work diligently for the education of children in Bihar without being anxious about this matter," he added.

There has been a long-standing demand for preferential postings and transfer of teachers across the state. As a result of this, children's education was being hampered due to the absence of subject teachers in many districts.

The department recently rolled out a new online self-transfer system for teachers, aiming to resolve any dissatisfaction over postings and streamline the process of filling vacancies in schools. PTI PKD ACD