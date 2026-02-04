Nitish directs officers to expedite PMCH redevelopment work

Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials to expedite the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) redevelopment work.

Kumar gave the instructions while inspecting the ongoing construction works.

"The construction work should be completed within the stipulated timeline in adherence to quality and safety norms. There is a need to modernise medical facilities and ensure adequate residential accommodation for doctors, students, teachers, and nursing staff," he said.

Kumar also directed officers to ensure that patients face no inconvenience and receive timely treatment.

He reviewed facilities at the newly constructed emergency building, including the radiology department on its first floor.

He also inspected the paediatrics department and took stock of facilities in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), nurse stations, and linen storage areas.

Kumar also reviewed the park development and beautification works underway along the JP Ganga Path.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh accompanied him during the visit. PTI SUK SOM