Nitish distributes job letters to 1.20 lakh teachers; says one lakh more to be hired

Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his government distributed appointment letters to 1.20 lakh school teachers on Thursday and would recruit 1 lakh more within two months.

Kumar said the Mahagathbandhan government in the state would achieve the target of providing 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh more employment opportunities to the state's youths by the end of 2024, as promised by him last year.

"Today, we are providing appointment letters to 1,20,336 newly recruited teachers at all district headquarters in the state. The education department will start the process of recruiting another 1 lakh or more teachers for government schools. The process will be completed within two months," he said.

The authorities will recruit 51,000 police personnel and 50,000 headmasters for government schools in the state, he said.

“We will certainly achieve the target of providing 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities to the state youths by the end of 2024,” he said.

Days after becoming the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government in 2022, Kumar had said in his Independence Day speech that he would provide 10 lakh jobs within the government and 10 lakh employment opportunities outside it by December 2024.

Fifty per cent of the promised 10 lakh employment opportunities outside the government have already been made, he claimed.

"This has happened for the first time in the country that more than one lakh appointment letters were distributed to new recruits by any state government in a single day and this will continue,” the chief minister said.

He said that out of the total 1,22,336 recruited teachers, 88 per cent belong to Bihar while the remaining 12 per cent are residents of other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. “In the current recruitment drive, teaching job aspirants hailing from Bihar but currently staying in Oman and Qatar were also recruited," said the chief minister.

Those working in the defence sector, railways and banks also applied and got teacher's jobs in Bihar, said Kumar.

"We are not bothered about what others say about the teachers' appointment process. It has been a fair selection. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) did a commendable job in conducting the recruitment process smoothly,” he said.

As many as 1.20 lakh candidates cleared the examination in August conducted by the BPSC for 1.70 lakh posts of teachers in the state. PTI PKD NN