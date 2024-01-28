Nitish dumps 'Mahagathbandhan' and INDIA bloc; stakes claim to form a new government with BJP

Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said: "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

Kumar is now tipped to take oath as Chief Minister for a record ninth time, and the third time since the 2020 assembly polls.

Talking to reporters here after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said, "If the parties which were with me earlier agree to come together, you will get to know what happens next".

Advertisment

At the state BJP office, party MLAs unanimously accepted a proposal "to support the JD(U) and party leaders Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who were named as leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the legislature party, accompanied Kumar to Raj Bhavan to stake claim.

Choudhary and Sinha are tipped to become Deputy Chief Ministers and they thanked the party's top leadership for the opportunity and vowed to "protect Bihar from the jungle raj unleashed by Lalu Prasad's RJD".

Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM in the outgoing government and his Singapore-based elder sister Rohini Acharya came out with a flurry of posts on X, lampooning the JD(U) president whom she did not mention by name.

Advertisment

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was also a cabinet minister.

The RJD, despite having the largest number of 79 MLAs in Bihar assembly, including Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the Speaker, seemed unwilling to stake claim.

The party seems to have latched on to the opportunity for projecting the image of Tejashwi Yadav. Full page advertisements saying "Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi" were put out in newspapers here by the party which showered encomiums on the 34 years old leader for having played his role well since becoming the Deputy CM in August, 2022.

Advertisment

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supported the Mahagathbandhan government from outside, launched a blistering attack on Kumar, accusing him of "betrayal". In an acerbic Facebook post, the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that Kumar, "who has had the longest stint as CM", will be used by the RSS-BJP combine "as its pawn".

Political strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor also took a swipe at Kumar but added that the BJP might end up paying "a huge price" for supporting the JD(U) chief who had ditched it in August, 2020.

Earlier, Kumar, while returning from Raj Bhavan, a stone's throw from his official residence, had told reporters "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

Advertisment

The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan in the state as well as the INDIA bloc that he helped take shape but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts.

"You all know how I came to this alliance and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well", said Kumar.

He also made an indirect reference to the deafening silence he had maintained over the political turmoil that had engulfed the state for the past few days, leaving his allies wondering about his current move.

Advertisment

Kumar took the step after a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party, which authorised him to take any decision about the alliance.

According to the Raj Bhavan, Kumar has been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of a new government.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

Kumar first took oath as the state's chief minister in 2000, when his government fell within a week. He was back as CM in 2005, and returned to power five years later.

In May, 2014, he stepped down but returned eight months later, elbowing out his then protégé Jitan Ram Manjhi and was back as CM in November, 2015, when the coalition of JD(U), RJD and Congress won the assembly elections.

In 2017, he resigned, only to form a new government with the BJP in less than years and returned as CM after the 2020 assembly polls, which the NDA won but in which the JD(U) performed badly.

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 44 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs.

RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority. PTI NAC PYK MNB