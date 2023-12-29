Nitish elected JD(U) president; party asks bigger INDIA parties to show 'big heart'

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president on Friday with the party projecting him as the "hope of backwards, extremely backwards, minorities and unemployed youth" and urged bigger parties in the INDIA bloc to "show a big heart" to make the alliance successful.

While Kumar, in his brief speech, reiterated that he seeks no post and will work to make the alliance stronger, the resolution adopted at the JD(U)'s national council meeting asked the bloc to give "any leader responsibilities as per experience and capability" and said there are few leaders as experienced as him in the national politics.

The national council meeting followed the party's national executive meeting in which Lalan Singh stepped down as its president and Kumar was elected in his place at a time when the JD(U), whose political fortunes have been on a decline, gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The council unanimously endorsed Kumar's election. Both he and Singh also slammed the reports about a rift within the party, with Singh asserting that it will remain one and will never go back to allying with the BJP.

Kumar was characteristically sober in his remarks after taking over the mantle but accused the BJP of "misleading" people and not delivering on its promises, including providing employment.

He exhorted his party leaders to work unitedly and spread the word about the good work of the Bihar government in carrying out caste census, giving jobs and boosting the state's development, sources said.

Kumar was also authorised to take decisions in talks with INDIA bloc parties and all organisational matters.

Replying to questions, JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said the BJP is not an enemy as "there is no enemy in politics but only disagreements" but ruled out any alliance with the ruling party at the Centre.

Asked if JD(U) leaders will attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, he said the party will consider the proposal if it gets an invitation and noted every party has accepted the Supreme Court verdict which paved the way for the temple's construction.

Amid disquiet among a section of party leaders over Kumar not being given any prominent position within the INDIA grouping, Tyagi said in an answer to a related question that the chief minister is the "convenor" and "prime minister" of the ideas guiding the opposition alliance.

He said Kumar took over as the party president because of his wide acceptability and that he is best placed in dealing with allies.

However, the political resolution adopted at the party has gone to extra lengths to highlight his leadership credentials and his ability to take everyone along even under adverse circumstances, in a clear pitch for a key formal role for him in the INDIA bloc.

Describing him as an architect of the alliance, it said, "Nitish ji symbolises the hope of the backwards, extremely backwards, deprived, minorities and crores of unemployed youths." "The JD(U) believes that bigger parties in the alliance have more responsibilities... They will have to show a big heart to make this grand alliance successful. They will have to be generous if any leader has to be given the responsibility as per experience and capabilities," it said.

The bigger parties are a clear reference to the likes of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, which have been cold so far to the idea of elevating Kumar within their alliance.

The JD(U) also accused the BJP of pitting 'Sanatan' against the Constitution while claiming that the central government was headed towards a "dictatorship".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "failed" in fulfilling his promise of giving employment to two crore youngsters while Kumar has given five lakh jobs and employment, which is a record, it claimed in its resolution.

The BJP is rattled as the INDIA bloc has a leader like Kumar, it added.

The JD(U) said the Bihar government's caste survey has brought the issue of a nationwide caste census to the centre stage with no party opposing it.

Tyagi said even BJP allies and Union ministers like Pashupati Kumar Paras and Anupriya Patel have pitched for a caste census.

"Supporting the caste census has become a historic compulsion of the parties like the Congress or the BJP... It is a victory of our idea that the caste census has become such a big issue," he said.

One of the four resolutions condemned the central government's "dictatorial" attitude behind the suspension of 146 opposition MPs during Parliament's winter session and also expressed concern at the security breach in Parliament.

While stepping down, Singh proposed Kumar's name, saying his leadership will be needed at this crucial juncture in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while he will be busy fighting his own election. He currently represents the Munger constituency in Lok Sabha.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time.

Singh's leadership style has also been criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

Amid reports of a rift within the party, the chief minister has worked to project a picture of unity by keeping him by his side.

Kumar said in the executive meeting that he was not personally keen to take over as the party's president but would abide by the decision.

Several enthusiastic members of the party raised slogans at the venue, projecting their leader as a prime ministerial candidate. PTI KR RHL