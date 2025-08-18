Nitish extends JD(U)'s support to NDA's vice-presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Patna: JD (U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended his party’s support to NDA's vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

The JD (U) is an alliance partner of the NDA.

In a post on X on Monday, Kumar wrote, “The decision to nominate C P Radhakrishnan ji, the governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for Vice President, is welcomed. JD (U) will support C P Radhakrishnan ji. Best wishes to him."

The NDA on Sunday named CP Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consultation with the party's allies.