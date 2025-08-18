Nitish extends JD(U)'s support to NDA's vice-presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Patna: JD (U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended his party’s support to NDA's vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.
The JD (U) is an alliance partner of the NDA.
In a post on X on Monday, Kumar wrote, “The decision to nominate C P Radhakrishnan ji, the governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for Vice President, is welcomed. JD (U) will support C P Radhakrishnan ji. Best wishes to him."
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल श्री सी॰पी॰ राधाकृष्णन जी को एन॰डी॰ए॰ के उप राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने के निर्णय का स्वागत है। जदयू श्री सी॰पी॰ राधाकृष्णन जी का समर्थन करेगा। उन्हें शुभकामनाएं।@CPRGuv— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 18, 2025
The NDA on Sunday named CP Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate.
BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consultation with the party's allies.