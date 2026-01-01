Nitish extends New Year greetings

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people, urging them to work collectively towards making a prosperous Bihar.

Kumar said he was praying that the New Year brings happiness, peace, prosperity, harmony, and infinite successes for all.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of the New Year. I pray to God that this New Year brings happiness, peace, prosperity, harmony, and infinite successes for all of you. With everyone's collective efforts, the resolve to build a happy, prosperous, and glorious Bihar will be fulfilled," he said in a post on X.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also greeted people on the occasion.

"Let us all welcome the New Year with new resolutions, thoughts, and beliefs. May the New Year 2026 be auspicious, joyful, and fruitful for all of you," he posted.

"May every day of the New Year bring new enthusiasm, new light, new energy, new hope, along with new dreams, new aspirations, happiness, or passion, as well as joy, peace, success, harmony, prosperity, and progress into your life," he added. PTI PKD SOM