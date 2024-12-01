Nitish felicitates Indian women's hockey team

Patna, Dec 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday felicitated members of the Indian women's hockey team that the women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024 held in Rajgir last month, an official statement said.

The team triumphed over China 1-0 in the finals at Rajgir on November 20.

Kumar also handed over a cash award of Rs 10 lakh each to players of the Indian team and to the head coach, the statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

The support staffers of the team were also handed over a cash award Rs 5 lakh each by the CM.

Besides, Kumar handed over commendation certificates to the officials of the state government who played a crucial role in organising the event.

The tournament, which was jointly organised by Hockey India and the Bihar government, was held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11-20. Besides India, the other participating countries were China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and other senior officials of the state government and Hockey India were also present on the occasion. PTI PKD ACD