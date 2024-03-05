Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for re-election to legislative council

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for re-election to the state legislative council.

Advertisment

Kumar, who is running for a fourth consecutive term, filed his nomination papers in the presence of a host of senior leaders of the ruling NDA, including his deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belong to the BJP, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" whom he succeeded as the JD(U) national president.

Besides Kumar, nomination papers were filed by his cabinet colleague Santosh Suman and JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar.

Suman's father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, was also present.

Advertisment

The Election Commission has announced biennial polls for 11 seats of the state legislative council, the terms of which would end in May.

Of these, the JD(U) had held four, though following a diminution in its strength in the assembly, the party has given up its claim on two of the seats.

Besides Kumar and Anwar, those from the JD(U) whose terms were nearing expiry are Sanjay Kumar Jha, who recently got elected to the Rajya Sabha, and Rameshwar Mahto, who has been dropped.

Advertisment

JD(U) sources said sitting MLC Khalid Anwar was considered for a second consecutive term.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates, though Choudhary had said, "We will contest four seats, leaving one for our partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)." The BJP held three of the seats for which elections have been announced.

Of the remaining seats, two are held by the RJD's Rabri Devi, a former chief minister and currently the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, and Ram Chandra Purve, who is deputy chairman of the Upper House.

One seat is held by Prem Chandra Mishra of Congress.

Meanwhile, Choudhary had cryptically said, "Seven is the minimum number of seats that the NDA will contest. If the need arises, we may fight for more." Filing of nominations will come to a close on March 11, and the last date for withdrawal is March 14. Voting is scheduled for March 21.