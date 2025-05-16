Nitish flags off 20 women-only buses in Patna

Patna, May 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday flagged off 20 pink buses of the state-run transport corporation to ensure a safe and comfortable commute for women in the city.

He also unveiled 166 deluxe buses of the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation Ltd (BSRTCL) to improve the quality of public transport in the state.

State Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Transport Minister Sheela Kumari, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and several state government officials were present at the programme at the CM's official residence in Patna.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The CM inspected the buses and inquired about the facilities before flagging them off. This is an important step taken by the state government towards women's empowerment, under which 20 pink buses have now started operating. This will make the journey of women safe and comfortable. Besides, 166 deluxe buses will operate in various districts of the state”.

During the presentation of the state budget 2024-25, the government announced plans to launch pink buses exclusively for women in four cities - Patna, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, and Bhagalpur.

"All 20 pink buses are CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered vehicles. These will operate in Patna only. In the second phase, we will start the services of pink buses in other districts. These buses will have female conductors and operate from 7 am to 8 pm daily," said a senior official of the state transport department. PTI PKD BDC