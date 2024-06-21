Nitish flags off fleet of vehicles to patrol highways

Patna, Jun 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday flagged off a fleet of 23 high-tech vehicles that would be used for patrolling highways in the state which reports one of the highest road accidents.

He also flagged off 94 vehicles that would be used by various traffic police stations and anti-human trafficking units.

"In the first phase, these 23 vehicles equipped with high-tech gadgets will be used for patrolling various national highways covering a stretch of 1,125 km. In the second phase, 38 more vehicles will be given to the traffic police and in the last phase, 54 more vehicles will be added to the fleet," Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Traffic) Sudhanshu Kumar told PTI on Friday.

"The highway patrolling vehicles will be deployed at strategic locations every 50 km and will play a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims on highways. There will be deployment of one sub inspector (SI) in each vehicle. This is a significant move by the government as 44 per cent of the total deaths (in road accidents) take place on national highways," he said.

These vehicles are installed with a new 4D imaging radar-based speed violation detection system for effective traffic monitoring on the national highways in the state, he said.

"The speed is measured by radar whereas the lane video cameras will automatically record the number plate of the violating vehicle. The camera can also record other violations like red light jumping, wrong side driving, triple riding on two wheelers, among others. The vehicles are equipped with cameras to record violations even at night," the ADG said.

"Over speeding (30 per cent) and wrong side driving (12 per cent) are the biggest causes of road fatalities in Bihar. Proper enforcement of traffic rules will certainly bring down the number of road fatalities on national highways in the state," he said.

The government is committed to reduce such fatalities and is taking up several steps to contain these unfortunate incidents, he added.

As per the Bihar Transport Department's annual report on road accident and fatalities, the state recorded 16.13 per cent rise in road accident deaths in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Earlier, the Supreme Court committee on road safety had asked the state government to introduce highway patrolling on accident-prone stretches to reduce road fatalities. PTI PKD ACD