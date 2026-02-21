Nitish govt announces measures for safety of pedestrians

Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed officials to install barricades, foot over-bridges and underpasses, and mark zebra crossings in crowded urban areas and rural parts to make roads safer for pedestrians.

Instructions have also been issued to identify accident-prone zones, based on the occurrence of a certain number of mishaps involving fatalities and grievous injuries, in the rural and urban areas of the state and to also install CCTV cameras so that an assessment can be made and a reduction in road accidents can be achieved.

The CM, in an X post, said, "The state government has taken several important decisions for the dignity (of pedestrians) and convenience of citizens walking on the roads. The transport department has been directed to take measures, including installation of zebra crossings, barricades, foot over-bridges, and underpasses in crowded urban areas and rural areas at the earliest." Instructions have been given to mark zebra crossings at the identified places for the convenience of people walking on the roads.

The department has also been directed to construct foot over-bridges/escalators and underpasses at the identified places for the convenience of pedestrians, the CM added.

"The department has also been instructed to identify black spots -- places with a high likelihood of road accidents in the rural and urban areas of the state -- and construct footpaths for pedestrians and install CCTV cameras.

"I am fully confident that this initiative will prove to be very useful for people walking on the state's roads and their daily lives will become easier," Kumar wrote.

The decision has been taken as part of the state government's 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative. The objective of the 'seven resolve' (Saat Nischay-3) is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (ease of living) to reduce the difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state, the CM said.

The Bihar cabinet recently gave its nod to roll out Saat Nischay-3 for 2025-2030, with the objective of making Bihar a developed state. The state government has already implemented two 'Saat Nischay' programmes since 2015. PTI PKD ACD