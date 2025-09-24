Nitish govt didn't do anything for extremely backward classes, only used them as vote bank: Rahul

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Nitish Kumar government did not do anything for extremely backward classes for the last 20 years, and only "used them" as a vote bank.

Gandhi, who was addressing the 'Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp' (pledge for justice to extremely backward classes) symposium here, said that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

He said a 10-point resolution was passed in the symposium for the betterment of EBCs and those would be implemented if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

"We would also ensure 50 per cent reservations for EBCs in all government contracts worth over Rs 25 crore, and also ensure quota for EBCs in private institutions," he added.

On his recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, where assembly elections are held later this year, he said that the yatra was a great success and the INDIA bloc informed the people how the Constitution "was under attack and rights of people were being stolen". PTI PKD ACD