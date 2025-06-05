Nitish govt in Bihar has become symbol of 'no justice, only power': Rahul

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday over a reported incident of a doctor brutally beaten up for treating a rape survivor's mother and said crime, unemployment and migration have become the real identity of the state's ruling dispensation.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also asserted that the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of the politics of "power" and the time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take the state ahead on the path of security, self-respect and dignity.

His remarks came over a video posted on X by the Bihar Congress, showing Dr Jitendra Yadav, who had reportedly gone to a rape victim's house in Gaya, tied to a tree and being brutally beaten up allegedly by the rape accused for treating the victim's mother.

"Despite being in power for 20 years, Nitishji's double-engine government could neither provide security nor respect nor development to Bihar," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Crime, unemployment and migration -- this has become the real identity of the Nitish-BJP government. Their agenda is to cling to power by making the public helpless," he alleged.

The Nitish Kumar government has become a symbol of the "politics of power", not of "justice", the former Congress chief added.

"Now it is enough. The time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take Bihar ahead on the path of security, self-respect and dignity," he said.

In another post on the microblogging platform, Gandhi highlighted the rape and killing of a Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district and shared a video, the veracity of which could not be independently checked, in which Bihar minister Kedar Gupta, who is also the MLA from Kurhani, is seen with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

In the video, Gupta is seen ticking off a person pestering him with queries.

"The situation in Bihar is very dire. On the one hand, crossing every limit of insensitivity, Bihar government ministers push the devastated family members of the rape victim -- they insult those seeking justice by making them swear on their son. On the other hand, a BJP leader is targeting the mothers, sisters and gurus of Bihar with abusive language in an attempt to insult me," Gandhi said.

The hunger for power has taken away their sensitivity and the shine of the chair has closed their eyes, he claimed.

"Will such people protect women? Will they respect teachers? I will say it again -- Nitish government has now become a symbol of the politics of 'no justice, only power'," the Congress leader said. PTI ASK RC