Nitish govt in Bihar to script new chapter of stability, development: Raghubar Das

Jamshedpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar will script a new chapter of stability, development and good governance in the state.

He congratulated Kumar for taking the oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time.

"The Nitish Kumar government will script a new chapter of stability, development and good governance in Bihar," the BJP leader said.

Das expressed confidence that the NDA government in Bihar will give impetus to development.

The new Bihar government will play an important role in helping the country meet the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Apart from JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, eight more leaders from his party, 14 from the BJP and two from LJP (RV) took oath as ministers in the new Bihar government.

One each from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S and Upendra Kushwaha-led RLM was also sworn in as the state ministers.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV) and two others, stormed back to power with 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U)’s 85, while LJP(RV) secured 19, HAM-S 5 and RLM 4. PTI BS BDC