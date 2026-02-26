Nitish govt in bind over liquor ban, needs revenue to repay loans for pre-poll dole: Kishor

Samastipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday claimed that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was in a dilemma whether to stick to its poll commitment of continuing the liquor ban or revoke the law to raise revenue.

Talking to reporters, Kishor claimed the government's coffers are empty because it took loans ahead of the assembly polls to distribute money to get votes.

"Now, they are trying to raise revenue by removing the liquor ban through the back door," he said.

"If they decide to roll back the liquor prohibition law, they will, in a way, admit that what Jan Suraaj was saying was correct. The Jan Suraaj was the first party that said this fake law of liquor ban was not in the interest of people," he added.

Kishor challenged the BJP to implement the liquor ban across the country "if it was indeed in the interest of the people." "The truth is that no one benefits from this," he said.

Kishor's comments came amid demands from various quarters, including within the ruling NDA, for review of the decade-old Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari said the state government should follow the liquor policy of Gujarat or Maharashtra.

"While Gujarat is a dry state like Bihar, the policy there is considered more flexible due to its established permit system and certain special economic exemptions," he said.

In Maharashtra, people who are found consuming alcohol or under its influence in public places are fined. Liquor traders are also fined. This results in an increase in revenue," he added.

The MLA said there is also an ecological cost of crushing bottles with a bulldozer and burying liquor in the ground.

"Who benefits from it? This rather hampers the soil health and ecological balance," he said. PTI SUK SOM