Nitish govt okays Bihar's first film promotion policy

Patna, Jul 19 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday approved its first film promotion policy, aiming to provide full institutional backing, including financial support, to movie makers.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The proposal came from the state government's Art, Culture, and Youth department.

“The Cabinet has approved Bihar's new film promotion policy. There is significant potential and numerous opportunities for filmmaking in Bihar. Through the policy, the state will attract the attention of people to the film industry and invite them to come, see and explore the embedded treasure of Bihar,” Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

Sinha, who also holds the portfolio of Art, Culture, and Youth department, was talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“We will develop several related infrastructure for filmmaking in the state. All facilities, which a film city needs, will be created in the state," said the deputy CM.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional chief secretary of the art, culture and youth affairs department, explained that under the new policy, filmmakers will receive assistance to make movies showcasing Bihar's rich cultural heritage.

The policy ensures a single-window clearance for all government permissions, as well as adequate security arrangements, the officer said.

She said that Bihar has scenic locations and adequate infrastructure to attract filmmakers.

"The policy includes financial grants of up to Rs 4 crore for producing films, documentaries, and serials in regional languages and others," Bamhrah said.

The policy also offers various financial incentives for films in Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika – languages spoken by people in different regions of the state.

“Films made in Bihar’s regional languages will be given a maximum grant of 50 per cent of the total cost. Those made in Hindi, English and other languages will be given a grant amounting to 25 per cent of the total cost. Films shot in Bihar for more than 75 per cent of the total shooting days will get an additional grant of Rs 50 lakh,” she said.

Bamhrah also mentioned setting up of an empowered committee and a film facilitation centre to streamline the various processes.

She said, “The film promotion policy will also create employment opportunities for the people of the state and will also improve tourism. While the art, culture and youth affairs department will be the nodal department for all filmmaking activities, the Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited (BSFDFC) will work as a nodal agency”.

Besides, the department will also organise a Bihar Film Festival every year, she said adding artists, producers and directors hailing from the state who have been awarded at national or international level, will be rewarded.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of Rs 1,347 crore to supply surface water of the Sone river for drinking purposes in Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram cities after treatment.

The government also okayed the Chief Minister Samagra Sahri Vikas Yojna for the overall growth of the urban areas in the state.

Besides, the cabinet approved the proposal for auctioning three mine blocks — Majos Magnetite block in Jamui, Bhantai Magnetite Block in Jamui and Bhora-Kathra Limestone block in Rohtas district, officials said. PTI PKD NN