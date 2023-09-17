Nitish greets Modi on 73rd birthday

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to X, Kumar wrote: "Extending my wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday and pray for his long life." Wishes are pouring in from leaders across the country and the world for the PM, who turned 73 on Sunday.

With Vishwakarma Puja falling on the same day as his birthday, Modi is set to launch the 'PM Vishwakarma', a scheme aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen engaged in traditional skills. PTI PKD ACD