Nitish hails BJP's victory in Delhi, lauds Modi's leadership

Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hailed the victory of ally BJP in the Delhi assembly polls and lauded the "able leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The JD(U) president voiced his sentiments about the electoral verdict on social media.

"Heartiest congratulations for the Bharatiya Janata Party's emphatic victory in assembly polls of Delhi where the people have reposed full faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kudos to Narendra Modi ji for the historic win," Kumar wrote.

The BJP won 48 seats of the 70-strong Delhi assembly, ousting from power the Aam Aadmi Party headed by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The JD(U) had contested the Burari seat as a BJP ally, but it lost to the AAP winner by a huge margin of 20,000 votes.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year when Kumar, on the wrong side of 70, will seek a fifth consecutive term in office.

The BJP, which is numerically stronger in the state assembly, had been lying low since last year's Lok Sabha polls as it lost the majority and became heavily dependent upon allies like JD(U) for surviving in power at the Centre.

The victory in Delhi, where the BJP has achieved power after 27 years, comes close on the heels of impressive victories in Maharashtra and Haryana. PTI NAC BDC