Nitish hijacked by BJP; Modi, Shah running Bihar govt with help of corrupt bureaucrats: Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been "hijacked" by the BJP, and asserted that the state government was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the help of corrupt bureaucrats.

Addressing the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' (pledge for justice to extremely backward classes) symposium here, Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said, "The Bihar CM is not in a conscious state of mind. He has been hijacked by the BJP. Only two people — Modi and Shah —are running the government with the help of corrupt bureaucrat".

"I must say that the CM does not have a vision for the state," Yadav said, accusing Kumar of ‘copying’ his development plans on several occasions.

The RJD leader demanded the restoration of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

"The previous Grand Alliance government increased the quota percentage for deprived castes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in government jobs and educational institutions, taking the overall reservation to 75 per cent in light of the Bihar caste survey. However, the entire issue got entangled in legal battles because of BJP and JD(U). I must say that BJP leaders and Nitish Kumar reservation-eaters and quota thieves. They are ‘reservation thief’ also", alleged Yadav.

Calling BJP and JD(U) leaders "reservation thieves," Yadav accused them of sabotaging efforts to ensure social justice for marginalised communities.

When Yadav accused NDA leaders of stealing reservation, people started shouting slogans against NDA leaders by calling them 'Aarakshan Chor'..

Responding to a new slogan suggested by the crowd, he said, "Sujhaav ke liye dhanyavaad" (Thank you for the suggestion).

Yadav added that the fight for social justice would enter its next phase.

"Many recommendations of the Mandal Commission are still pending implementation. When the Mahagathbandhan government returns to power, we will ensure all its recommendations are implemented," he said.

Echoing a similar view, Mangani Lal Mandal, RJD state president, in his address accused Nitish Kumar of cheating the people belonging to extremely backward classes (EBC).

"I must say that in the name of social justice, Nitish Kumar cheated people belonging to the EBC. Kumar is a big liar", he said and compared the CM with 'Shikhandi', a eunuch character in the Mahabharat.

"People will teach them (NDA) lessons in the coming assembly polls The NDA government will be thrown out from power in the state", said Mandal. PTI PKD MNB