Nitish himself doesn’t know which party he belongs to: JMM

Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not trustworthy, and that the JD(U) chief “himself doesn’t know which party he belongs to”.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, talking to PTI on the political turmoil in Bihar, also said Kumar was not made the convener of the INDIA bloc due to the lack of trust in him by the opposition grouping.

“Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. He neither belongs to his party nor to any other,” said Bhattacharya, amid strong indications that the Bihar CM may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

“There was no trust in him. So, he was not made the convener (of INDIA bloc),” he alleged.

Bhattacharya also said that people of Bihar are “politically aware” and there is “anger” among them. “They will not tolerate such practice (of changing sides) every time,” he added.

An NDA ally since the 1990s, Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U), and having conspired to bring down his party’s tally in the 2020 assembly polls. PTI SAN RBT