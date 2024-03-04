Nitish Kumar inaugurates dolphin research centre in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the National Dolphin Research Centre (NDRC) here on Monday, touted to be the first of its kind in Asia.

It will serve as a gathering point for scientists and researchers dedicated to the study of Gangetic Dolphins, said Prem Kumar, state minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), who was also present at the inauguration.

“By providing a platform to understand dolphin behaviour and conduct research, the centre is poised to yield significant results in the realm of Gangetic Dolphin conservation.

“NDRC stands as the first of its kind not only in India but across Asia,” Bandana Preyashi, Secretary-DEFCC, said.

Researchers will delve into various aspects of dolphin behaviour in their natural habitat, studying factors such as food habits and adaptation to changing environments, Preyashi said.

“Furthermore, it will play a crucial role in training fishermen on methods to avoid inadvertently harming dolphins during fishing activities,” she said.

“Bihar will now emerge as a pivotal hub for research on Gangetic Dolphins, India's national aquatic animal, with the inauguration of the NDRC,” Preyashi added.