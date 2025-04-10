Nitish inaugurates key section of road along Ganga in Patna

Patna, April 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Digha-Didarganj section of the JP Ganga Path that runs along the Ganga river in Patna on Thursday.

Built at a cost of Rs 3,831 crore, the new 20.5-km-long section will reduce travel time from Digha to Didarganj, a statement said.

Kumar said the new section would give relief to people travelling to Biharsharif, Mokama and Begusarai.

The first section of 7.5 km was inaugurated in June 2022, and it is presently operational to Kangan Ghat.

The Ganga Path, which runs along the southern bank of the river, has reduced travel time to Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna University, and the district court, among others.

The foundation stone of the project was laid on 11 October 2013 on the birth anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

After the inauguration, the CM inspected the under-construction six-lane bridge and the access road. He also inspected the under-construction Patna-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane bypass to Raghopur.

Kumar was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Nandkishore Yadav, Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.