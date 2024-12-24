Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 200 crore

Motihari (Bihar), Dec 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a host of developmental projects worth Rs 201.12 crore in East Champaran district.

Advertisment

Kumar, during the second day of his ‘Pragati Yatra’, visited Sundarpur village under the Kesaria assembly seat and virtually laid the foundation stones for the schemes.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “He inaugurated the newly constructed building of a government school in Sundarpur.” Kumar also handed over the management of a pond constructed under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali scheme to ‘JEEViKA Didis’ (women associated with self-help groups under the JEEViKA project).

He distributed symbolic cheques of financial assistance of Rs 3.35 crore to 1,26,354 ‘JEEViKA Didis’.

Advertisment

The chief minister directed officials concerned for immediate construction of two bridges over the Dhanauti river in Majuraha and Budhi Gandak in Ibrahimpur area, respectively, in the district.

Besides, he asked officials of the Tourism Department to look at development of the old Sameshwarnath Temple in Areraj area.

“The state government is also committed to provide land required for expansion of Raxaul airport in the district,” the statement said.

Advertisment

Kumar then visited stalls set up by the state’s Rural Development Department in the area and inspected the work done under the Swachh Gaon-Samriddh Bihar Yojana.

The CM also distributed a symbolic cheque of Rs 1.20 lakh to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme. PTI PKD RBT