Nitish inaugurates museum showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's Bihar connection

Patna, Oct 2 (PTI) On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a museum focussing on the Father of the Nation's activities in the state.

Named Bapu Tower, the museum located at Gardanibagh in the state capital Patna, features a gallery also showcasing the life and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi.

The CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, other ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and Jayant Raj, visited the ground floor, third floor and fifth floor of the tower.

After the inauguration, the CM paid tribute by offering flowers at the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi there.

Kumar also visited the turntable theatre show (rotating curtain) in the orientation hall, situated on the tower's ground floor, and watched a film based on the biography of Bapu, his ideals, works and the glory of Bihar.

"The new generation will be able to know Bapu, his thoughts and his ideals by visiting the tower," the CM said.

Later, the CM also inaugurated the Bapu Tower website.

The foundation stone of the Bapu Tower building was laid by the CM on October 2, 2018, on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary.

The first gallery of the rectangular building narrates the story of Mahatma Gandhi's early life, his visit to London and South Africa and then his return to India.

Its second gallery tells the story of Gandhi's constructive programs and his leadership in the freedom movement.

Bapu Tower's third gallery gives information about the programs organised during the Champaran Centenary Celebrations, which began on April 10, 2017.

It may be recalled that the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of the Bapu Tower Committee.

Through this committee, the maintenance and operation of Bapu Tower will be ensured by the building construction department.

The chairman of the governing body of this committee will be the development commissioner and the chairman of the executive committee will be the secretary of the building construction department.

A director will be appointed for its daily operation.