Nitish inspects construction work of campuses of health, engineering varsities

Patna, Dec 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inspected the under-construction campuses of Bihar University of Health Sciences (BUHS) and Bihar Engineering University (BEU) in Patna's Mithapur area.

Kumar instructed officers to ensure the completion of the construction within the stipulated time.

"Both the universities were set up to provide high-standard technical and medical education to students of Bihar," he said.

The CM said Mithapur has emerged as a major educational hub as it is home to institutions like Chandragupt Institute of Management, Aryabhatta Knowledge University, NIFT and Chanakya National Law University, among others.

He said the completion of the two campuses would further enhance the academic profile of the area.

The BUHS building is being constructed under the 'Saat Nischay-2' scheme on an area of 27,567 sq m.

The BEU campus is being set up on a five-acre plot. The main building will be four-storied with a total built-up area of 1,11,732 sq ft. PTI SUK SOM