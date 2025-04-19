Nitish institutionalised corruption in Bihar, alleges RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Opposition RJD on Saturday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “institutionalising” corruption in the state, and using government funds for an electoral campaign ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

The RJD also alleged that the NDA government in Bihar was responsible for “financial anarchy” in the state.

“Nitish Kumar is responsible for institutionalising corruption in Bihar... The CM is using state government funds for his party’s poll campaign,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference here.

He also alleged that the recently launched 'Mahila Samvad' initiative to connect with and inform women about welfare measures was a part of the JD(U)’s electoral campaign “by using government funds”.

“The cabinet approved Rs 225 crore for it. The state government is using public money for its campaign... There is nothing concrete on the ground for women of the state, but crores are being spent for propaganda,” Yadav asserted.

The former deputy chief minister also hit out at the state government over “global tenders” for construction work.

“The cabinet has cleared proposals for Rs 76,622-crore funds for construction activities in the state from December 2024. Surprisingly, for the first time, the government has floated global tenders for such work... What was the reason for floating global tenders?” the young RJD leader said.

“Also, we have seen that bridges have been constructed without approach roads, several buildings are ready but the departments concerned were not taking possession, (new) hospital buildings are without equipment or doctors, several crores were spent on the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme’ but there is no supply of water,” claimed Yadav.

The state government is yet to respond to Yadav’s allegations.