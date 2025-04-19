Nitish institutionalised corruption in Bihar, claims Tejashwi; JD(U) dubs allegations baseless

Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) Opposition RJD on Saturday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “institutionalising” corruption in the state, and using government funds for electoral campaign ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

It also alleged that the NDA government in Bihar was responsible for “financial anarchy” in the state.

The ruling JD(U), however, termed the allegations "baseless".

“Nitish Kumar is responsible for institutionalising corruption in Bihar... The CM is using state government funds for his party’s poll campaign,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference here.

He also alleged that the recently launched 'Mahila Samvad' initiative to connect with and inform women about welfare measures was a part of the JD(U)’s electoral campaign “by using government funds”.

“The cabinet approved Rs 225 crore for it. The state government is using public money for its campaign... There is nothing concrete on the ground for women of the state, but crores are being spent for propaganda,” Yadav asserted.

The former deputy chief minister also hit out at the state government over “global tenders” for construction work.

“The cabinet has cleared proposals for Rs 76,622-crore funds for construction activities in the state from December 2024. Surprisingly, for the first time, the government has floated global tenders for such work... What was the reason for floating global tenders?” the young RJD leader said.

“Also, we have seen that bridges have been constructed without approach roads, several buildings are ready but the departments concerned were not taking possession, (new) hospital buildings are without equipment or doctors, several crores were spent on the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme’ but there is no supply of water,” Yadav said.

He also claimed that ministers in the state government were paid hefty commissions in lieu of projects. “I have heard that around 30 per cent commission of the total amount is paid to the ministers concerned for each project... and through this, the NDA government is trying to cover election expenses,” alleged Yadav.

The RJD leader criticised the Bihar government over rising liabilities of the state, too.

“The government’s wasteful spending of public funds on campaigns for elections is highly condemnable... liabilities are increasing day by day. The Bihar government is paying at least Rs 25,000-30,000 crore annually as interest for its loans,” he said.

Reacting to Yadav’s allegations, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said people of the state are well aware of the development work undertaken by Nitish Kumar across Bihar.

“He (Yadav) is making baseless statements. He should first speak about the ongoing investigation against him in the land-for-jobs scam,” Jha said. PTI PKD RBT