Nitish Katara murder case: Delhi HC refuses to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja held Yadav was convicted and only entitled to parole or furlough.

"The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the petitioner in exercise of its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, but such power is not available with the High Court," the court said.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year.

Yadav had sought extension of the relief, which expired today, claiming that he was married on September 5, and several rituals and ceremonies were yet to be performed.

The prosecution opposed the application, claiming that Yadav was on interim bail since April 25.

"It has to end," the prosecution said.

The counsel for Katara's mother, Neelam Katara, also opposed Yadav's application, claiming that he had already gotten married earlier.

"Whatever happened on September 5 is for the judicial records. His (Yadav) father goes on TV and says Neelam Katara is funded by his opponents. That is their conduct," the counsel told the court. PTI UK NB NB