Nitish Katara murder case: Delhi HC refuses to extend interim bail of Vikas Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja held Yadav was convicted and only entitled to parole or furlough.

"The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the petitioner in exercise of its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, but such power is not available with the High Court," the court said.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year. PTI UK NB NB