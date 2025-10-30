Nitish Katara murder convict killed as speeding SUV hits his motorcycle

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Sukhdev Yadav alias Sukhdev Pahalwan who was convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case died in a road accident here on Tuesday night, barely four months after returning home after two decades in prison, police said.

They said the accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, when a speeding SUV collided with his motorcycle, which also had two other companions.

Sukhdev (55) died on the spot, while Vijay Kumar Gupta and Bhagwat Singh sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a local hospital.

The SUV vehicle has been seized by Madhuria police outpost officials, an official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.

Sukhdev, a resident of Taruanwa village in Kushinagar, had been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case in Delhi. He was released four months ago after completing his 20-year sentence.

Family members said Sukhdev had returned home with hopes of rebuilding his life and spending time with his family. He celebrated the festivals of Diwali and Chhath with them for the first time in two decades.

"He went to a relative's house with his friends and was returning home when the accident occurred," said his son, Nitesh Yadav.

Referring to the Nitish Karata murder case, relatives claimed Sukhdev had been "trapped in a false case".

His body was cremated on Wednesday evening amid a large gathering of villagers. Police said no new case was registered against him after his release. "He had completed his sentence and was living peacefully," said Station House Officer Ajay Patel. PTI COR CDN ARB SKY SKY