Nitish Katara murder: Delhi HC dismisses Vikas Yadav's plea for release on furlough

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, seeking to be released from the prison on furlough.

The order was pronounced by Justice Ravinder Dudeja.

Yadav had challenged the jail authorities' October 29, 2025 order rejecting his furlough application.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.

Vikas is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin, Vishal Yadav, was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas, as they belonged to different castes.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term, without the benefit of remission, to Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara. Co-convict Sukhdev Yadav was given a 20-year jail term.

They were convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002, and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav. PTI ADS RC