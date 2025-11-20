Nitish Kumar Cabinet - At a glance

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, was on Thursday sworn in for a record 10th term here at a grand ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of several NDA-ruled states, and senior alliance leaders.

The Cabinet at a glance: BJP Ministers 1. Samrat Choudhary Senior BJP leader who served as Dy CM in the previous government, considered the OBC face of the party.

Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, was a member of the legislative council in the state, and won the assembly elections from Tarapur this time.

2. Vijay Kumar Sinha Sinha, who served as the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government in the state, was the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 25, 2020 to August 24, 2022.

He resigned from the post following a no-confidence motion moved against him by the then ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

3. Dilip Jaiswal State BJP president Jaiswal had resigned from the cabinet nearly two years ago in keeping with the party's 'one person, one post' policy.

4. Mangal Pandey Pandey is a former minister.

5. Ram Kripal Yadav Yadav's political career got resurrected with the victory in the assembly polls, a year after he lost Patliputra to Misa Bharti in the Lok Sabha elections.

6. Sanjay Singh Tiger Tiger is a fresh entrant to enjoy ministerial berth.

7. Nitin Nabin Nabin was a minister in the previous government.

8. Arun Shankar Prasad Prasad will enjoy a ministerial berth for the first time.

9. Surendra Mehta Mehta is a former minister.

10. Narayan Prasad Prasad is back after a break. He had lost his post in 2022 when the chief minister abruptly quit the NDA. He was not re-inducted upon the JD(U) supremo's return to the BJP-led coalition last year 11. Rama Nishad Nishad will enjoy a ministerial berth for the first time.

12. Lakhendra Kumar Roshan Roshan is a first-time minister.

13. Shreyashi Singh Seven years after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, ace shooter Singh took many by surprise when she was sworn in as a minister in the newly formed Nitish Kumar government. A Delhi University graduate, she won the Jamui assembly seat in her electoral debut in 2020 and retained the seat this time.

14. Pramod Kumar Kumar will enjoy the ministerial berth for the first time.

Janata Dal (United) Ministers 15. Vijay Kumar Choudhary Choudhary was the Minister for Water Resources & Parliamentary Affairs and a former Speaker.

16. Bijendra Prasad Yadav Yadav was the Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development.

17. Shravan Kumar Kumar was the Minister for Rural Development.

18. Ashok Chaudhary Chaudhary was the Minister for Rural Works Department.

19. Md Zama Khan Khan switched to the JD(U) from the Bahujan Samaj Party and became the minister of Minority Affairs in the seventh Nitish Kumar ministry.

20. Leshi Singh Singh was the Food and Consumer Protection Minister.

21. Madan Sahni Sahni was the Social Welfare Minister.

22. Sunil Kumar Kumar was the Minister of Prohibition, Excise, and Registration.

Other Allies 23. Sanjay Kumar - (LJP-RV) Kumar was an associate of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

24. Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-RV) Singh defeated Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from Mahua.

25. Deepak Prakash (RLM) Prakash, son of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, entered the cabinet despite not being a legislator. He is expected to be accommodated in the legislative council within six months.

26. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) Suman is former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son and party president. He was re-inducted. PTI NAM RBT