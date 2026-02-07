Nitish Kumar CM of officials, not people: Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) Launching a blistering attack on the NDA government in Bihar, RJD's national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said Nitish Kumar is the chief minister of officials, not of the people.

He was addressing party workers at a function organised here to felicitate him after becoming the RJD's national working president.

Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said, "People were defeated in the assembly polls in Bihar, which was won by the power machinery ('lok haara, tantra jeeta'). I must say that Nitish Kumar is the CM of officials, not of the people." RJD chief Lalu Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav was on January 25 named the national working president of the party at its national executive meeting here.

"After taking blessings of Lalu ji, I have taken a firm resolve to work, with everyone's cooperation, to strengthen the party and give it recognition not only at the state level but also at the national level.

"This is the first time I have received organisational responsibility, and like Lalu ji, I will fight and lead movements with full strength against communal forces," Yadav said.

NDA leaders have reduced 'lok tantra' (democracy) to a rule by fear and intimidation ('dar tantra'), he alleged.

After the Bihar assembly polls, it is evident that elections are won through fake cases, fabricated lawsuits, and misuse of the administrative machinery, he alleged.

Yadav said that despite this, the morale of party workers remains very strong, and the party will return with the same strength.

They (NDA) are leaving no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition in Bihar, he alleged, while asserting that the party will not remain silent against such fear tactics.

"I urge all party workers to remain united and strengthen Lalu ji's ideology, and work for the poor, exploited, and deprived sections of society," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the central government is diverting attention from the core public issues, is harassing small businessmen, and is not providing farmers with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Yadav also announced that on February 17, on the death anniversary of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, a Karpoori Thakur Memorial programme will be organised in Patna by the party. PTI PKD ACD